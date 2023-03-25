Praetorian Executive Protection Services Inc. recommits support for GSSF

A year ago, Praetorian Executive Protection Services came on board as an official sponsor of the Guyana Sport Shooting Foundation. Recently, in 2023, they re-committed their support for the Foundation.

At the small handing-over ceremony at Praetorian Executive Protection Services Inc.’s head office situated at the corner of Carmichael and Quamina Streets, Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Dallas Thomas, indicated his delight in once again sponsoring what promises to be an exciting Match.

Gratitude was expressed by G.S.S.F.’s Director, Mr. Andrew Phang who indicated that they look forward to this being an annual event on GSSF’s Shooting calendar.

Thomas remarked that he was happy to be a sponsor for the second consecutive year and committed to supporting the Foundation.

The upcoming Practical Shooting Match will feature four exciting stages to challenge local handgun Practical Shooters. Their knowledge of firearm safety will be foremost while competitor’s skills of marksmanship and handgun reliability will be put to the test in the fast-paced run and gun shooting that the sport of practical shooting is known for.

Participants will fall under three divisions: Limited, Production and Open with prizes being awarded to the top three shooters in each division