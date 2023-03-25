Mohamed’s Enterprise maintains almost 4 decades of support for Kashif & Shanghai

– GY$1M handed over for winner’s purse

By Clifton Ross

The Kashif and Shanghai Organisation and decades-long sponsor, Mohamed’s Enterprise, threw support behind the upcoming ‘One Guyana’ National Futsal Championship, with proprietor Mr. Nazar Mohammed personally donating the GYD1M 1st place prize.

Thursday’s presentation ceremony,held at the company’s Lombard Street headquarters featured a trip down memory lane when Mr. Mohamed, commonly known as “Shell”, spoke on his lengthy relationship with both Kashif Muhammad and Aubrey “Shanghai” Major, who were both present at the presentation.

Mohamed pointed out that his company was extremely pleased to be associated with both Kashif and Shanghai, having been one of the pair’s most loyal sponsors with a track record spanning almost four decades.

“Sustainability and longevity are the two words that I thought about and this is what the company (Mohamed’s Enterprise) stands for”, said Mohamed, who added that sports breaks all barriers and enables unification and promotes diversity among Guyanese and those across the world.

He hailed Kashif and Shanghai for maintaining their image over the years as top promoters of soccer. K&S Co-Director Kashif Muhammad, during his brief remarks, explained the history between the two entities, but more so the results it has yielded over the decades, as it relates to the development of soccer.

Kashif thanked Mohamed’s Enterprise for their unwavering support of football over the years, but also their dedication towards ensuring sports in Guyana is always a good place, sponsorship-wise.

Apart from the top prize of the $1M purse and the assortment of trophies, winners of the 2nd/3rd/4th place spots will pocket $500,000, $200,000, and $100,000 respectively.