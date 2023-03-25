MILO Schools Football Tournament 2023

Nine matches carded for this weekend
Milo schools football tournament continues this weekend at the Ministry of Education ground with matches on Saturday and Sunday.
The tournament begins at 11:00hrs on both days.
The Milo Secondary Schools Football Tournament is Sponsored by Nestle Milo and is sanctioned by the Ministry of Education.
It is organised by the Petra Organisation and supported by MASSY Distribution, GINMIN, GENEQUIP and MVPsports.
Full fixtures below:
SATURDAY March 25
New Amsterdam Secondary vs St Stanislaus College
Wismar Christianburg Secondary vs 8th of May Secondary
Berbice Educational Institute vs St Cuthberts Secondary
North Riumveldt Secondary vs Presidents College
Annandale Secondary vs New Central High School
SUNDAY
Marian Academy vs Bush Lot Secondary
Charity Secondary vs West Minster Secondary
Ann’s Grove Secondary vs Vergenogen Secondary
Cummings Lodge Secondary vs Charlestown Secondary