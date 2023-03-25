MILO Schools Football Tournament 2023

Nine matches carded for this weekend

Milo schools football tournament continues this weekend at the Ministry of Education ground with matches on Saturday and Sunday.

The tournament begins at 11:00hrs on both days.

The Milo Secondary Schools Football Tournament is Sponsored by Nestle Milo and is sanctioned by the Ministry of Education.

It is organised by the Petra Organisation and supported by MASSY Distribution, GINMIN, GENEQUIP and MVPsports.

Full fixtures below:

SATURDAY March 25

New Amsterdam Secondary vs St Stanislaus College

Wismar Christianburg Secondary vs 8th of May Secondary

Berbice Educational Institute vs St Cuthberts Secondary

North Riumveldt Secondary vs Presidents College

Annandale Secondary vs New Central High School

SUNDAY

Marian Academy vs Bush Lot Secondary

Charity Secondary vs West Minster Secondary

Ann’s Grove Secondary vs Vergenogen Secondary

Cummings Lodge Secondary vs Charlestown Secondary