Guyana Under-15 team to begin Encampment today
Dave Mohabir
Dave Mohabir

THE Guyana under-15 team is scheduled to begin encampment on Saturday, March 25, 2023. This is in preparation for the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Rising Stars Regional under-15 Tournament scheduled for Antigua and Barbuda from April 2 to April 13, 2023.

During the encampment period of March 25 to March 29, the team will play two (2) practice matches on Sunday, March 26 and Tuesday, March 28 at the Everest Cricket Ground before ending the camp on March 29.

Adrian Hetmyer

The members of the Guyana team and reserve players are all asked to report to the GCB Hostel at LBI, East Coast Demerara for 16:00hrs on Saturday, March 25, 2023. Additionally, the players named in the GCB Select XI (see team below) to play against the Guyana under-15 team are asked to be at the Everest ground on March 26 and 28 for 08:00hrs.

Guyana under-15 squad: Dave Mohabir (Captain), Romario Ramdeholl (Vice Captain), Navin Boodwah, Adrian Hetmyer, Arun Gainda, Zandon Rose, Razaam Koobir, Sohil Mohamed (wicket Keeper), Jonathan Mentore, Shane Prince, Arif Khan, Emmannuel Lewis, and Trilok Nanan.

GCB Select XI squad: Mickel Sharma (Captain), Nicholas Hall, Kishan Silas, Feeaz Baksh, Thierry Henry (wicket-keeper), Vishal Williams, Omron Smith, Brandon Henry, Elisha Ramdatt, Darwin La Rose, Parmeshwar Ram, Gavin Kisten, Shoaib Gafoor and Joshua Charles.

Staff Reporter

