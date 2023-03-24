Regal Stationery and Computer Centre contributes to ‘Project Cricket Gear”

REGAL Stationery and Computer Centre, of Seaforth Street, Campbellville, Georgetown is the latest entity to contribute to “ Project Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana, an initiative of Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) executive member, Anil Beharry, and Kishan Das of the USA.

At a simple ceremony, held recently at the Gandhi Youth Organisation (GYO) ground, owner and Managing Director, Mahendra “Anil” Hardyal was high in praise of the project, stating that he was following the initiative and is impressed with its spread across Guyana. He also pledged his continued support.

Beharry was very grateful for the gesture and promised to continue to help young, promising cricketers in Guyana.

Hardyal, who is also the owner of Regal softball cricket teams, handed over two pairs of wicket-keeping pads, three cricket bags, six bat rubbers, two helmets, six pairs of batting pads, four bats, three pairs of cricket shoes and seven pairs of batting gloves.

Total cricket-related items received so far: $310,000 in cash, 13 coloured cricket uniforms, two trophies, 17 pairs of cricket boots, 29 pairs of batting pads, 31 cricket bats, 27 pairs of batting gloves, 21 thigh pads, three pairs of wicket-keeping pads, four arm guards, two boxes, nine cricket bags, six bat rubbers and six helmets. In addition to the above, former Guyana wicket-keeper/batsman, Skeik Mohamed, donated $600,000 worth in cricket gear.

To date, 52 young players from all three counties of Guyana have benefitted from three junior gear bags, two trophies, four arm guards, 21 bats, two boxes, four helmets, 19 pairs of cricket shoes, 13 pairs of batting pads, two thigh pads, one bat rubber and 19 pairs of batting gloves.

In addition, two clubs in the Pomeroon area received two used bats. The Pomeroon, Leguan and Wakenam Cricket Committees and Cotton Tree Die Hard Club also collected one box of red cricket balls each while RHCCCC got two, 15 white cricket shirts, one pair of junior batting pads, one pair of wicket-keeping gloves and a set of stumps and bails. The Essequibo Cricket Board and the Town of Lethem also benefitted.

Cricket-related items, used and new, are distributed free of cost to young and promising cricketers in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients. Talent spotting is being done across the country and club leaders also assist to identify talent. Progressive and well managed clubs will also benefit. Distribution will continue. Anyone interested in contributing can contact Anil Beharry on 623 6875 or Kishan Das on 1 718 664 0896.