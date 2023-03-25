Massive programme to construct schools will enhance access to education

–Education Minister says, as Guyana commemorates CXC’s Golden Jubilee

THE Ministry of Education on Friday hosted a prayer brunch in observance of the 50th anniversary of the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC).

The Caribbean Examinations Council is an examination board in the Caribbean which was established in 1972 under an agreement by the participating governments in the Caribbean Community to conduct appropriate examinations, and award certificates and diplomas on the results of those conducted.

Delivering remarks at the event, hosted at the Ministry of Education’s sports ground, Minister of Education Priya Manickchand said that the ministry in on a massive school build-out programme to ensure that every child across Guyana has access to a sound secondary education.

She noted that over the years, the pass rate of the students who write the CXC examinations have improved, and will continue to do so as the Ministry of Education continues to make significant investments in the sector to provide all students with the support to excel.

Director of the National Accreditation Council, Dr. Marcel Hutson said that the CXC was established after the need to have Caribbean-centered examinations.

Over the years, it has cemented its place as a premier examinations council, and to date offers a total of 33 subjects; that is, 28 subjects at general proficiency and five at technical proficiency.

The CXC Director of Corporate Services, Sheree Deslandes said that the Council is making significant investments in several areas as it aims to meet the demands of the developing workforces.

She further added that Guyana has long been a key partner, and Guyanese students have been performing exceptionally at the region’s examinations.

At the event, the attendees were treated to performances from the National School of Dance, the New Amsterdam Secondary School and Queen’s College.