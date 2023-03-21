Works progressing on North Ruimveldt Secondary School

EDUCATION Minister Priya Manickchand on Monday visited the construction site of the North Ruimveldt Secondary School where a new three-storey building is being erected to house hundreds of students who were displaced by an electrical fire in 2021.

In August 2022, the Ministry of Education signed a $566.9 million contract for reconstruction of the school.

The new building is being constructed by Kares Engineering. Once completed, the building will be equipped with science and information technology laboratories and modern classrooms to house 450-500 students.

Prior to the fire in 2021, more than 150 students would usually enrol at the North Ruimveldt Secondary School, but due to the destruction caused by the fire, only 50 students were placed at the school.

The North Ruimveldt Secondary School was destroyed by a fire in June 2021. The cause of the fire was electrical in origin and started from a faulty duplex electrical point that had a circuit strip (power strip) attached to it in a classroom on the third floor of the building.

The Education Minister had pledged at the time of the fire that the government will rebuild the institution which housed 512 students.