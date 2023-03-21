Embrace International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination

See full statement:

THE Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC), embraces today’s observance of the United Nations’ International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

The Commission remains firm on its mandate to “promote harmony and good relations” in our multi-ethnic society and to build peace and understanding.

This observance is a pertinent and well-intentioned desire by the UN to promote racial and ethnic harmony everywhere.

The ERC is resolute that the UN observance worldwide will further promote the much-needed awareness to stop and prevent occurrences of prejudice based on an individual’s racial or ethnic background.

Moreover, the ERC recognises that the elimination of those prejudices along with ignorance is paramount for the preservation of peace and brotherhood. The Commission is therefore committed to Guyanese of all ethnicities for the sake of a stable society and upholding the rule of law.

The multi-ethnic Guyanese society faces many challenges among its diverse peoples whose foreparents experienced varying levels of discrimination at varying periods.

Today, many years later, the internationally recognised observance annually seeks to spur continued interest and awareness to rid societies of a destructive practice.

The ERC, in its monumental task, seeks the co-operation of everyone to achieve national harmony in the society.