Here a popular quote from Dr Jagan in the 1970s:
“It behoves us all, whether Christian or non-Christian, whether theist or atheist, to work for world peace; to recognize representative institutions, the free expression of the people’s will, and the principles of non-intervention, sovereignty and national self-determination, in the conduct of international relations. Only by the observance of these principles can there be progress on a foundation of lasting peace.”
This March marks the 105th birth anniversary and 26th death anniversary of the late former President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, Dr Cheddi Jagan
