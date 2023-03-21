12 teachers complete Post Graduate Diploma in Distance Education

SOME 12 teachers from schools across the coast comprise the first batch of persons who have completed their Post Graduate Diploma in Distance Education offered by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL).

The course, which ran for one year and concluded in June, 2022, saw the educators being trained in key components of distance education delivery such as television, radio and smart classrooms.

On Monday, Minister of Education Priya Manickchand met with the teachers in the ministry’s boardroom, where she congratulated them on completing the programme, and noted that distance education can transform education delivery across the country.

Sharing their experiences, the teachers said that they found the programme informative and relevant, as it has enhanced the way in which lessons are delivered to their students. They also expressed their gratitude for being given the opportunity to further qualify themselves.

Present at the meeting were Chief Education Officer Saddam Hussain, and GOAL Director, Professor Jacob Opadeyi.

The teachers who completed the programme are: Nandani Deonarine, Carleen Wendella Small, Devta Ramroop, Abbigale Onica Munroe Samuels, Chyanne Abigail Fredericks, Jenelle Anika Richards Percival, Belinda Onica Wilson, Taramattie Dhatpaul, Charissa Anthea Frank, Bibi Shameeza Hoosein, Maleeni Dudhnath, and Sashara Kimbely Dey. (Ministry of Education)