Warrant Officer undergoes successful kidney transplant at GPHC

WARRANT Officer Class One (WO1), Shirlon Damon, is celebrating a new ‘lease on life’, after having a successful kidney transplant surgery through a collaborative effort by the Government of Guyana, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), and the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

The GDF on its Facebook page said that Chief-of-Staff (ag), Colonel Omar Khan and Force Medical Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Nigel Langhorne, visited WO1 Damon, who was in high spirits about his recovery, on Friday.

“He was fortunate to have received the transplant through peer exchange and the other party who underwent surgery days prior, has since been discharged from the hospital, also in great health,” the GDF said.

Damon’s surgery was done on March 7, 2023.

“I felt extremely happy when I learned that I got a donor. I consider this the greatest gift that I have received in my life. I am grateful for the efforts of all those who have made this possible and my family for their never-ending support”, he was quoted as saying.

He was diagnosed with Polycystic Kidney Disease and attended the clinic at GPHC and was then recommended for a transplant in June 2021.

The father of four is also thankful for the excellent work of Dr. Kishore Persaud, and Dr. Roy Samlall as well as their support team for their continued dedication and commitment.