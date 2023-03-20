Upgrades to road leading to Parika Stelling moving apace

CONSTRUCTION works to upgrade the thoroughfare leading to the Parika Stelling, Region Three are moving apace.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, said he was pleased with the works which will result in a smooth flow of traffic.

“Workers toiled through the night to enhance the highway leading to the Parika Stelling. The upgraded roadway is set to significantly improve traffic flow and reduce commuting time for those who frequently traverse the area. Paving works will resume today,” Minister Indar stated in a Facebook post on Sunday morning.

The Parika Stelling is a busy transportation hub and serves as a critical link between the Demerara River and the West Bank of Demerara, providing a crucial connection between Georgetown and other key locations in the region.

However, for years, commuters have been facing significant challenges with the roadway leading to the crossing station. The Ministry of Public Works swiftly dispatched a team under its Special Projects Unit to rehabilitate the thoroughfare to address these issues.

The road will receive strategic upgrades that will benefit the region for years to come.

Additionally, the enhancement project ties into the major overhaul of the Parika Stelling that is expected to commence this year.

The stelling will be modified to facilitate a payment booth near the weight scales to ensure the ferry mode of transportation is seamless. (DPI)