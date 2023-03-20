News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Upgrades to road leading to Parika Stelling moving apace
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Ongoing road works near the Parika Stelling entrance
Ongoing road works near the Parika Stelling entrance

CONSTRUCTION works to upgrade the thoroughfare leading to the Parika Stelling, Region Three are moving apace.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, said he was pleased with the works which will result in a smooth flow of traffic.

“Workers toiled through the night to enhance the highway leading to the Parika Stelling. The upgraded roadway is set to significantly improve traffic flow and reduce commuting time for those who frequently traverse the area. Paving works will resume today,” Minister Indar stated in a Facebook post on Sunday morning.

The Parika Stelling is a busy transportation hub and serves as a critical link between the Demerara River and the West Bank of Demerara, providing a crucial connection between Georgetown and other key locations in the region.

However, for years, commuters have been facing significant challenges with the roadway leading to the crossing station. The Ministry of Public Works swiftly dispatched a team under its Special Projects Unit to rehabilitate the thoroughfare to address these issues.

The road will receive strategic upgrades that will benefit the region for years to come.

Additionally, the enhancement project ties into the major overhaul of the Parika Stelling that is expected to commence this year.

The stelling will be modified to facilitate a payment booth near the weight scales to ensure the ferry mode of transportation is seamless. (DPI)

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.