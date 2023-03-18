Man arrested with cannabis in backpack

AKEEM Archer, 27, is now in custody at the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) after he was allegedly nabbed with five pounds of cannabis during a search operation in Charlestown, Georgetown.

According to a release from the CANU, Archer, of Zeelugt Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo, was nabbed on Thursday by ranks during an operation in the vicinity of Lombard Street.

He was seen acting in a suspicious manner while carrying a backpack, subsequent search of which led to the discovery of a parcel containing what looked like cannabis.

Archer was arrested and escorted to CANU Headquarters, along with the suspected narcotic, which tested positively as cannabis, and weighed approximately five pounds (2.33 kg), with a street value of approximately $400,000.

The investigation is ongoing