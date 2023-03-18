News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Man arrested with cannabis in backpack
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Akeem Archer
Akeem Archer

AKEEM Archer, 27, is now in custody at the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) after he was allegedly nabbed with five pounds of cannabis during a search operation in Charlestown, Georgetown.

According to a release from the CANU, Archer, of Zeelugt Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo, was nabbed on Thursday by ranks during an operation in the vicinity of Lombard Street.

The seized cannabis (CANU Photos)

He was seen acting in a suspicious manner while carrying a backpack, subsequent search of which led to the discovery of a parcel containing what looked like cannabis.

Archer was arrested and escorted to CANU Headquarters, along with the suspected narcotic, which tested positively as cannabis, and weighed approximately five pounds (2.33 kg), with a street value of approximately $400,000.

The investigation is ongoing

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Clestine Juan

More from this author

Clestine Juan
Clestine Juan
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.