Labourer remanded over NA murder
Ryan Dhanpat
Ryan Dhanpat

A 34-year-old labourer was on Friday remanded to prison for the murder of 22-year-old New Amsterdam resident, Kevin Small, who was brutally chopped during an altercation.

Ryan Dhanpat, of Smythfield Village, New Amsterdam, Berbice, appeared before Magistrate Renita Singh at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court, where he was not required to plead to the charge which alleged that on March 12, at Budhan’s Housing Scheme, West Canje Berbice, he murdered Small.

Dhanpat was remanded to prison until April 28, 2023.

According to reports, on the day in question, at approximately 10:30 hours, Small, in the company of Shamar Wilson and another friend, went to a canal along Caracas Dam (De Blacker) to swim.

DEAD: Kevin Small

It is alleged that upon arrival, an argument erupted when the defendant approached the three friends, and later escalated into a fight.

In an attempt to escape, Small dove into the trench, but Dhanpat allegedly grabbed him and chopped him all over his body.

Wilson went to his rescue, but two other suspects reportedly began hurling chops and lashes at him.

Small and Wilson were taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital by public-spirited citizens. Small was pronounced dead on arrival, while Wilson was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

 

Clestine Juan

