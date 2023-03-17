–young professionals say as they receive keys to new houses at Prospect

THE lives of 12 young professionals and their families have been completely transformed, as they are now owners of newly built young professional flats located at Prospect, East Bank Demerara.

The keys of the units were handed over to the beneficiaries on Thursday, by the Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, together with Managing Director of First Change Builders Inc., Steven Jacobs and representatives of Demerara Bank Limited.

Each home is approximately 1,700 square feet and sports three bedrooms, including one self-contained room, a kitchen and dining quarters.

One beneficiary, Jason Arjune, said that the opportunity is a significant step forward for his family.

“This is a very good start in life and it’s gonna mean the world to us,” Arjune, who was in the company of his wife, said.

Noting that the area was previously virgin land, Minister Croal said that the government’s prudent foresight has resulted in tremendous development of the scheme.

Over 200 homes including low-income, young professional single flats and young professional elevated homes are being constructed in the area. The scheme is also bordered by the Eccles to Diamond Interlink Road and is also in close proximity to the incoming Eccles to Great Diamond Four-Lane Highway.

“Now you can see total transformation here on the East Bank,” Minister Croal said.

The minister also related that the government is moving in a direction where more home construction will done to make homeownership easier for Guyanese.

He added that Thursday’s activity demonstrates both the banking industry’s and contractors’ increased responsiveness to the government’s housing drive, which in turn leads to the creation of more job opportunities for skilled and unskilled workers; and boosts the nation’s economy.

Close to 600 homes have been handed over to Guyanese through the government’s housing programme in the past few years. Additionally, some 1,400 homes in different categories are at various stages of construction.

Meanwhile, Jacobs, in brief remarks, said that homeownership is a life-changing opportunity. He said the company is pleased to be help advance the government’s housing drive.

One of the beneficiaries, Dellon Caesar, praised the government’s initiative and the work of the contractor, as he stated that the home will provide a more comfortable environment for his family.

“I’m quite excited for the home…I am now starting a family, my wife and I have a newborn so it would be a good comfort zone,” Caesar said.