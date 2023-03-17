Cemetery Road expansion progressing smoothly

WORKS on the carriageway at Cemetery Road are progressing smoothly, President, Dr Irfaan Ali said in a post on his official Facebook page.

According to the President, it is being extended into four lanes with the expectation of easing traffic congestion. The project also includes the enhancement of Independence Boulevard into three lanes.

Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill, in an invited comment, said that work commenced on July 19, 2022, and a completion date of July 19, 2023, is set as per the contract.

Minister Edghill stated that 65 per cent of the project’s time has passed, so to complete the work in time, the contractor will need to add more resources.

“In order for us to finish on time, the contractor has to add additional resources,” he said.

The upgrades to the existing two-lane carriageway at Cemetery Road into four lanes were in August 2022 announced by Minister Edghill, during the launch of enhancement works for Cemetery Road and Independence Boulevard in Albouystown.

Aside from the expansion of Cemetery Road, the $1.4 billion project includes the enhancement of Independence Boulevard with the road being extended into three lanes and the establishment of a recreational promenade.

Minister Edghill said the project aims to align the community with modernisation of the capital city and country.

“Albouystown must move from being [a] shantytown into being part of the development of the Georgetown city as this country modernises,” Edghill said.

He went on to say: “We are making this community attractive so your property value must go up. People will want to come and live in this neighbourhood. When they come and see how it looks – green spaces for children to play, safe neighbourhoods – they will want to start moving in.”

Additionally, the minister disclosed that a fence will be erected at Le Repentir Cemetery which is necessary to facilitate upgrading of the road.

Meanwhile, in Independence Boulevard the enhancement project will see the erection of a double-lane carriageway on the northern side and a single lane on the southern side, with a recreational promenade for residents and children.

“Between those two carriageways, we are going to have [a] promenade, just like we did on Lamaha Street. It will be three metres wide and about just over 10 feet (approximately three metres). In that promenade, you will have all the necessary lights and the rest of it. On both sides of the road, we are putting in concrete drains,” he added.