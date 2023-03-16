Contract for ‘E-ID’ awarded in full conformity with laws

–Ministry of Finance affirms in response to ‘false assertion’ by ‘one-man’ GHRA

THE Ministry of Finance has underscored that the contract signed for the production of electronic identification cards (E-ID) was awarded in accordance with Guyana’s procurement laws, contrary to the false assertions being made by the Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA).

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the ministry said the statements made by the GHRA have no basis in fact whatsoever and are further undermined by virtue of having been made by an entity devoid of any credibility and any legitimacy whatsoever.

“The unfortunate but stark reality is that the GHRA is a sham organisation, comprising a one-man show, conducted by an individual who is highly partisan and who is incapable and unprepared to display any modicum of independence or objectivity in the public postures he takes,” the statement read.

The Finance Ministry went on to state: “Contrary to the false assertion made by the GHRA, the contract in question was awarded in full conformity with the Laws of Guyana including the procurement laws. Additionally, the company which will be developing the solution for Guyana is a highly regarded supplier of items of this nature internationally, and its shareholding comprises two major entities operating in the secure printing industry worldwide, Giesecke and Devrient and Bundesdruckerei GmbH, both of whom have unchallengeable longstanding reputations globally.”

Last Friday, Guyana signed a US$35.4 million contract with Germany-based company, Veridos, for the provision of a Single Electronic Identification System and cards that will be issued to Guyanese.

“The contract with Veridos was lawfully executed, with an internationally reputable group, and is intended to deliver a product that will transform citizen experience in Guyana with the introduction of the integrated electronic national identification card.

“Once introduced, the card will enable citizens to interact with all government agencies and many private sector entities using this single unique and secure identifier, and will vastly improve the efficiency of service delivery to citizens,” the Ministry of Finance said.

The new electronic identification system is expected to revolutionise how business is done in Guyana and, with its advanced security system, is expected to eliminate the need for certain documents.

The card is expected to not only enhance the ease of transactions, but also be one of the most technologically advanced systems, being compliant with 18013-5 of the ISO standard and will be accepted by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) for international travel.

The card’s capabilities are also in keeping with the government’s commitment to promote e-governance to improve the productivity of businesses and the delivery of government services through the introduction of e-health, e-education, e-security, e-agriculture, electronic permit, and licence processing among other areas.

On Monday, the GHRA issued a press release calling for a pause of the e-governance programme and for it to be submitted to Parliament.

The Ministry of Finance believes that the GHRA’s contention is another show of the association’s politically partisan advocacy, and selective inflections.

The ministry related that it is surprising that the GHRA has found its voice to comment on the e-ID programme, after having “maintained a stoic and stony silence” for several years as multiple instances of abuse of power and liberties were exercised under the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change coalition, which was in government from 2015 to 2020.

Instances directly named by the Ministry of Finance, for which the GHRA remained silent under the APNU+AFC, included the unconscionable firing of over 2,000 Amerindian Community Support Officers and over 7,000 sugar workers, which placed workers and their families on the breadline, and stifled whole communities.

Other examples included the saga with the single sourced procurement of the services of the rental of the controversial Sussex Street Bond, and the single-sourced procurement of vehicle scales that were paid for in full but never delivered. There was also the use of public money to purchase personal gifts for ministers, the Ministry of Finance said.

“On all of these atrocities and more, the GHRA maintained a stoic and stony silence, turning a blind eye to the lawlessness and excesses of the APNU+AFC dictatorship.

Now, suddenly, the GHRA has awaken from its slumber and found its voice,” Ministry of Finance said.

The ministry further questioned the validity of the GHRA’s own structure, for which most Guyanese remain unaware about despite the association being in existence for over 40 years, being indefinitely headed by Mike McCormack.

“The GHRA itself is a questionable entity, with a president who is apparently serving for life, and with a membership and an executive who are largely unknown if they exist. It is unclear when the GHRA last held an annual general meeting for its membership, submitted audited financial statements and annual reports on the stewardship of its executive, and submitted its executive to a competitive election by the general membership,” the Ministry of Finance said.