‘Come forward and condemn racially divisive commentary’

–Prime Minister Phillips urges Guyanese; says absence of certain political leaders, organisations voices on WPA’s incendiary remarks is ‘most disturbing’

PRIME Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips has registered his concern over the deafening silence from some political leaders and organisations on the recent racist and incendiary comments from Working People’s Alliance (WPA) executive member Tacuma Ogunseye at a public meeting.

“The lack of condemnation by “political leaders” of the racist and inciting remarks made by WPA member Tacuma Ogunseye at a public meeting held in Buxton on the East Coast of Demerara last week, is most disturbing,” the Prime Minister said in a statement on Wednesday.

At a recent public meeting, Ogunseye continued the PNC’s political rhetoric of unsubstantiated claims of oppression being faced by Afro-Guyanese under the current government.

He took it a step further, insinuating that members of the Joint Services, which is predominantly made up of Afro-Guyanese, should “turn those guns in the right direction.”

“I don’t understand how people complain that they are oppressed and they are holding guns in their hands. They are the majority in the army, in the police, and they still say they are oppressed. And they still say our problem is our own making. Anytime we turn those guns in the right direction it is over,” Ogunseye asserted.

In response to such comments, Prime Minister Phillips said: “I would like to take this opportunity to call on all political parties to come forward and strongly condemn this racially divisive commentary, which has the underpinnings of terrorism and hostility.

“As a nation, we are progressing rapidly, not only at the economic level but as a united front. There are however a few bitter persons fighting for power who are willing to use any means necessary—even if it means destroying the very fabric of this great country.”

According to the Prime Minister, not only were those statements inflammatory, but they were also in complete contrast to the principles of what the WPA represented under Walter Rodney.

“These outdated, obstinate, and devious individuals who operate under the guise of WPA membership are as unpatriotic as they come. Rodney must be turning in his grave over the degeneration of his party,” Phillips lamented.

He went on to say: “The reality is that in today’s Guyana, the WPA is no longer the ‘Walter Rodney’ WPA of the 1970s. In fact, the current members are not only duplicitous but delusional.”

In the Prime Minister’s view, the WPA’s tailored attempts to conduct a series of rallies in Afro-Guyanese communities prove that they are clutching at straws. Those rallies, he related, were poorly attended and further demonstrate their lack of relevance to the Guyanese population.

“Their hope of political redemption has failed at every corner. Mr Ogunseye did not stand alone. “The inflammatory statements made by Dr David Hinds and his associates must also be condemned to the highest degree.

“Hinds’ cynical and race-hate commentary on his programme ‘Politics 101’ is an affront to the collective effort of the government and the wider Guyanese society to promote racial harmony and to focus our people on the ever-expanding developmental path,” Phillips said.

The deafening silence of organisations such as the Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA), the International Decade for People of African Descent Assembly – Guyana (IDPADA-G), and the recently launched Institute for Action against Discrimination is particularly noteworthy in this instance, he maintained.

“I condemn the racism and racist statements, as well as calls for terrorism and any intentional actions aimed at fostering violent behaviours in Guyana. We must prioritise Guyana’s development and improve the lives and livelihoods of all Guyanese. This negativity and this attempt to rile the Afro-Guyanese for self-serving reasons must end.

“Afro-Guyanese are smart people, they are kind people and as an afro-centric individual, I can tell you that we want to progress in the right way, in a law-abiding way. We thrive on respect, we are protectors and God-fearing individuals,” the Prime Minister said.

Those statements, in his view, are honestly in contrast to “who we are as a people.” Guyana is a melting pot of togetherness and the cultures are all amalgamated.

“Show me a Guyanese who does not like cook-up or roti and curry. So all of Guyana should join in the condemnation. No developed or developing country would allow this insanity, so why should we?” Prime Minister Phillips said, adding: “Our democratically-elected government is committed to the rule of law in Guyana and the enhancement of the democratic process, which remains fundamental to good governance and a key pillar of the administration, and we will not stand idly by and allow anyone to fuel the flames of hatred, racism, and violence in our society.”