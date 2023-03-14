Fisherman remanded for allegedly killing reputed wife

RICARDO Kattow, called ‘Otis,’ was on Monday remanded to prison for allegedly stabbing his reputed wife to death during a domestic altercation.

Kattow, a fisherman, of Hope Estate, East Coast Demerara, appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court and was not required to plead to the capital offence.

It is alleged that on March 6, 2023, at their Hope Estate home, Kattow murdered Aneeza Ishmael, a 26-year-old housewife.

He was remanded to prison until April 25.

According to a police report, Kattow habitually abused his wife and often accused her of being unfaithful. It is alleged that Ishmael left her home on March 3, and went to stay with a friend due to the abuse.

On March 6, Ishmael returned to her home with her younger sister to collect her belongings.

While there, she was confronted by Kattow, who begged her not to leave. However, the woman insisted that she only came to collect her clothing, which caused Kattow to become annoyed.

It is alleged that Kattow pulled a knife from the waist of his pants and attacked the woman. The victim’s sister pushed her away and told her to run, which she did.

Kattow gave chase and after catching up with her, he allegedly stabbed her in the neck, face, and hands, causing her to fall to the ground.

Kattow then turned his attention to the victim’s sister, but she fought him off. He inflicted several wounds on his body and consumed a poisonous substance.

Both the victim and Kattow were rushed to the hospital. The woman succumbed to the injuries she received, while Kattow was treated and later discharged.