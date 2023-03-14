Election fraud case adjourned to April 18

THE electoral fraud case involving former District Four (Demerara-Mahaica) Returning Officer Clairmont Mingo; former People’s National Congress/Reform (PNC/R) Chairperson Volda Lawrence; PNC/R activist Carol Smith-Joseph; and four others, has been adjourned to April 18.

The trio, along with Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) employees Sherfern February, Enrique Livan, Denise Bobb-Cummings and Michelle Miller, are before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court for allegedly defrauding the electors of Guyana by declaring a false account of votes for the 2020 elections.

On Monday, the case was called before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan for report. However, it was later adjourned.

A team of special prosecutors comprising attorneys-at-law Darshan Ramdhani, QC; Glenn Hanoman, Mark Conway, Ganesh Hira, Arudranauth Gossai, and George Thomas are on record for the state.

Attorneys-at-law Nigel Hughes, Eusi Anderson, Ronald Daniels and Konyo Sandiford are on record for the defendants.

It is alleged that Lawrence, Smith-Joseph, February, Livan, Bobb-Cummings and Miller between March 2 and August 2, 2020, at Georgetown, conspired with former Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield and Mingo to defraud the electors of Guyana by declaring a false account of votes cast in the March 2, 2020, General and Regional Elections.

Additionally, Miller is slapped with a separate charge which alleged that between March 3-5, 2020, at the GECOM command centre at Ashmin’s building on High and Hadfield Streets, Georgetown, she conspired with persons to defraud the people of Guyana by not using the figures from the Statements of Poll for the purpose of ascertaining the figures to make the declaration of the results for the said District Four, thereby resulting in a false declaration being made for the said District.

The defendants’ attorneys had previously argued for the case to be heard in the High Court given the nature of the proceedings which they claimed might infringe on their client’s rights to a fair trial within a reasonable time.

Nevertheless, the Chief Magistrate ruled that despite the voluminous evidence and the complexity of the case, the court has been proceeding with hearing of the case “expeditiously”.

In August 2021, Mingo, along with Lowenfield and his then deputy, Roxanne Myers, had their employment terminated by the commission.

It is alleged that the trio inflated or facilitated the inflation of results for Region Four, the country’s largest voting district, to give the APNU+AFC Coalition a majority win at the polls when, in fact, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) had won by 15,000 votes.

Those who rejected the results filed several legal challenges which ended up before the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), Guyana’s highest appeal court.

A lengthy recount of the votes eventually declared victory in favour of the PPP/C, and Dr. Irfaan Ali was sworn in as the President of Guyana on August 2, 2020.