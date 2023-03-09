VP Jagdeo talks up Guyana’s achievements, potential in Texas

VICE-PRESIDENT, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, has been engaging various officials in Texas, US, on the potential that exists in Guyana, among other things that would better position the country for more opportunities.

Dr. Jagdeo, who is representing the country at CERAWeek 2023, held a discussion with Daniel Yergin, Vice Chairman of S&P Global.

According to a post on the Vice-President’s official Facebook page, Yergin is a highly respected authority on energy, international politics, and economics.

He is Vice Chairman of IHS Markit and chairman of CERAWeek, which CNBC has described as “the Super Bowl of world energy.”

Time Magazine said: “If there is one man whose opinion matters more than any other on global energy markets, it’s Daniel Yergin.”

Fortune said that he is “one of the planet’s foremost thinkers about energy and its implications.” The New York Times described Daniel Yergin as “America’s most influential energy pundit.”

Vice-President Jagdeo also interacted with members of business community and elected officials in Texas, US, including the Sylvester Turner, Mayor of Houston, Texas.

He also met with Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment, Jose Fernandez, and Ivan Duque Marquez, Former President of the Republic of Colombia.