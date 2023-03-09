MoM to host activities for single mothers across Guyana

MEN On Mission (MOM), a One Guyana Initiative, on Wednesday, saluted all women across the country, in commemoration of International Women’s Day 2023.

“Guyana is blessed with the presence of women in the highest offices of the judiciary and in some of the most senior offices in the executive and legislative arms of government. Women also hold senior positions among both officers and ranks of our disciplined services and across both the private sector and public service,” the group said in a press release.

It was further stated: “Nevertheless, there is still a lot of work to be done to improve the opportunities for women in Guyana and to transform the culture in general and men, in particular, to make our society safer for women and to foster an enabling environment for women’s growth and development.”

To mark the observance of International Women’s Day 2023, Men On Mission will be hosting lunch on Sunday for 500 single mothers across the country, with events in different villages, towns, and regions.

The group is mobilising support from the private sector and is working in partnership with Community-Based Organisations (CBOs) and Faith Based Organisations (FBOs) in the outreach to single mothers and to host the events.

Apart from the luncheons across the country, Men On Mission is working on several initiatives for the 2023 Programme and will be announcing these over the next few days.

The members of the MOM National Committee, led by Brigadier Godfrey Bess, Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force, met with President, Dr. Irfaan Ali to discuss the 2023 programme of activities.