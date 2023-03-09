PNC/R Region Nine ‘rep’ charged with ‘damage to property’

FORMER Regional Executive Officer (REO) of Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) and representative of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R) Carl Parker and another man, were on Wednesday released on $30,000 bail each for allegedly damaging a government building in Lethem.

Parker, 59, of Lethem Agriculture Zone, Hiowa Creek in Central Rupununi and Godfrey Williams, called ‘Cut Mouth’, a 55-year-old miner of Tabatinga Village, Lethem, appeared before Magistrate Allan Wilson at the Lethem Magistrate’s Court.

Both men denied that on March 4, 2023, at Lethem, they unlawfully damaged a building, which belongs to the Government of Guyana.

The duo was released on $30,000 bail each and the matter was adjourned to March 22, 2023.

Parker was charged separately for his alleged threatening behaviour towards 51-year-old Dale Kennedy, who was a contractor working on the building on the day in question. He was released on self-bail.

The building in question is earmarked to be used as a health centre for Lethem and the wider Region Nine.

However, it is reported that the PNC/R was “squatting” in the building for some years now.

In the 2020 Auditor General’s report, mention was made of persons illegally occupying government property.

The REO had written three letters to the party requesting that the building be vacated but there was no adherence to those notices.

According to a release from the Guyana Police Force (GPF) on March 1, 2023, ranks from the regional division went to the Lethem building and met with current REO Karl Singh and six men.

“The REO indicated to the ranks that he had given the six men permission to enter the building and take off the roof since the building belongs to the region and it was tendered for infrastructural work to be done.

“The contractor completed the task of taking off the roof at about 01:25 hrs on March 2. At about 02:30 hrs that morning, a motor pickup bearing license plate # GRR 1100 driven by Parker and minibus bearing license plate #BYY 755 driven by George Nicholson, arrived at the area where they started to “video” the building. Kennedy and two of his workers were inside the building at the time,” the release said.

The police said that Parker entered the compound and the building and started behaving disorderly, chasing the contractor and his workers. However, the contractor and his workers refused to move.

This led to ranks intervening and telling Parker to maintain the peace. It is alleged that Parker became annoyed and entered three other times and continued to video the building and workers.

The following day, the REO went to the Lethem Police Station where he made a formal report that PNC officials and others came and broke off the lock from the gate of the compound and damaged the fence.

“They then entered the compound, abusing the contractor and his workers and chasing them from the building, telling them to leave.

“The REO pointed out that he would have served APNU/AFC [ A Partnership for National Unity] Chairperson and General Secretary a notice and reminders to hand over the Government Building R#7 Lethem several times,” the release said.

As such, a police file was prepared for the report and the file was sent to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), who advised for the charges to be laid after perusing the evidence.