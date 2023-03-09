Mounted branch officers patrolling National Park

–management of the public facility recognises female rank on Women’s Day

THE Human Resource Officer of the National Park, on Wednesday, presented a token of appreciation to a female rank of the mounted branch, as part of its efforts to commemorate International Women’s Day.

Deputy Police Commissioner Ravindradat Budhram, the officer in charge of the Force’s Operations, announced last month that the Guyana Police Force would be re-introducing park patrols around Georgetown by utilising the resources of its mounted branch and canine section.

This initiative is aimed at using the Force’s mounted branch and canine unit to the maximum capacities so as to enhance public safety.

When contacted by this publication, Deputy Commissioner Budhram said having female officers on the mounted branch could help to build trust and positive relationships with the local community, especially among women and children, who may be more comfortable talking to female officers about sensitive issues.

He said that hiring more female ranks in the force’s mounted branch and canine unit could also help to create a more diverse and inclusive police force.

“This can lead to a wider range of perspectives, ideas, and approaches to problem-solving, which can ultimately lead to better outcomes for both the police department and the community it serves,” he said.

Further, the Deputy Commissioner said female ranks can serve as positive role models for young girls in the community, demonstrating that women can succeed in traditionally male-dominated fields.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, Deputy Commissioner Budhram said the Guyana Police Force always celebrates the contributions of women in law enforcement and acknowledges the progress made in increasing female representation in this area.

He said the GPF sees International Women’s Day as an opportunity to promote gender equality and women’s empowerment.

“By working together, the police and community can create safer, more inclusive environments for women and girls, both within the law enforcement profession and in the wider society,” Budhram said.