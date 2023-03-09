GNNL celebrates its women

UNDER the global theme, “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality,” for International Women’s Day, the Guyana National Newspaper Limited (GNNL) held a ceremony to appreciate the efforts of all of its women staff.

In her address, General Manager Moshamie Ramotar, encouraged the women of GNNL to keep up the hard work and dedication to ensure the success of one of the leading newspapers in the nation.

Director Raul Aaron, in his remarks, not only extended gratitude on behalf of Board of Directors to all of the company’s women, but also recognised the advancements made in their respective fields.

Reflecting on his past experiences, Director Aaron shared how there was one woman who heavily impacted how he viewed and applied technology, deeming her teachings as some of the most “innovative and aggressive” technological moves that he still remembers to this day.

Tackling the topic head on, he addressed the global issue of women not having access to technology and how Guyanese women are granted the freedom to express themselves.

“But it is important that we not only recognise the steps that have been taken in relation to fostering equality among women in relation to men, but we must appreciate the fact that in Guyana, in particular… that we’ve managed to cross some of the hurdles that give women the freedom to exercise the franchise not only in technology but in many other areas,” Director Aaron said.

He encouraged the women to get involved in more technological arenas and pass their teachings on to other ladies.

Additionally, Evie Kanhai-Gurchuran, in her feature address, shared the journey that molded her into the woman she is today.

In a heartfelt speech, she urged the GNNL women to pursue their passions and take part in technological programmes to enhance their skills. The GNNL women were presented with tokens of appreciation for their outstanding efforts.

Daniela Araujo was also present to perform her piece “Woman” while Mark Batson ‘wooed’ the crowd with his musical rendition.