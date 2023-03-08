Unity, love displayed among Guyanese during Phagwah celebrations

THE Guyana National Stadium came alive with energy and excitement on Tuesday, when Phagwah— the Festival of Colours— was celebrated with great fervour.

The air was filled with the sweet scent of abeer, as hundreds of people gathered to participate in the festivity.

The stadium was transformed into a sea of vibrant colours as people of all ages danced and threw coloured powder and water at each other.

Abeer filled the sky after one of the hosts of the programme instructed those present to throw the colourful powder into the air.

Before long, the stadium was covered by a large colourful cloud, even as water ‘rained down’ on the crowd from water trucks at the centre of the stadium

The sound of laughter and joy echoed through the air, as people celebrated the triumph of good over evil.

Those present were entertained by local singers such as Bunty Singh, Randy Ramdin and Vicadi Singh, along with a number of other artistes who kept the crowd alive with their songs.

As the sun began to set, the stadium was bathed in a warm, orange glow, casting a magical spell over the revellers. The music grew louder, and the crowds grew more exuberant, as people danced and sang to the beat of drums.

The decorations were a feast for the eyes, with bright, colourful streamers and banners fluttering in the breeze.

As the night drew to a close, the crowds began to disperse, their faces covered in a rainbow of colours.

The memories of the Phagwah festival at the stadium would stay with them forever, a testament to the rich cultural heritage of Guyana and the enduring spirit of its people.

As people made their way home, they were greeted by the peaceful silence of the night, but their hearts were still filled with the joy and happiness of the festival.

They knew that this was a time to come together, to celebrate their traditions and their community.

For many, it was a time to reconnect with family and friends. They shared stories, laughter, and love as they celebrated the arrival of spring. It was a time to forget about the stress of everyday life and to focus on the good in the world.

The festival had a special significance for young children. They ran around the stadium, giggling as they threw colourful powder and water at each other. For them, this was a magical time, full of wonder and excitement.

As the day went by, the memories of the festival lingered. People talked about it with fondness and joy, and they expressed great anticipation for next year’s celebrations.