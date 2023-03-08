Region 9 signs $254.5M in contracts

SOME $254.5 million in contracts were signed between several contractors and the Region Nine Regional Democratic Council (RDC) for capital and current projects to advance infrastructural development and transformation in that region.

The projects included the construction of a primary school with nursery classes at Quiko Village, South-Central District, totalling $12.621 million and a health post costing $13.482 million.

For the first time in history a school and health post will be constructed in the village, which will bring tremendous relief and ease the burden of villagers travelling miles to seek health services and to attend school. These projects will benefit the villagers significantly, giving them opportunities that they never had before.

In addition, the Aishalton village Council was awarded a contract for the construction of culverts at Kabanawau Creek, Deep South Rupununi, totalling $9,504,000.

Contracts will be given to village councils to construct combination chairs for the region and other regions in the country. This decision was made after President, Dr Irfaan Ali, during a visit to Region Nine had observed the high quality of combination chairs that were built by the Aishalton Village Council.

Capital projects included contracts for the construction of two-apartment teacher’s quarters at Kokshebai Primary in the South Pakaraimas sub-district, construction of staff quarters in Aishalton village, construction of a number of concrete bridges at Caiman Creek, Baby Creek, Parishara Village, Makurpan Werimoor to Rupunau Village, Aishalton Farm Road, Deep South Rupununi and Dove Creek.

The construction of box culverts are scheduled for Jabari Creek, South Pakaraimas, and Yakarinta access road, in the North Rupununi .

The Taushida Primary is scheduled to benefit from $12.833 million in rehabilitation works, while repairs will be done at the Wowetta, Surama and Kaicumbay Primary Schools.

The perimeter fence of the St Ignatius Secondary School is also expected to be repaired at a cost of $12.965 million.

Speaking at the signing, Regional Executive Officer (REO) and Chairman of the Tender Board, Karl Singh, extended congratulations to the various contractors and encouraged them to fulfil their obligations in producing quality work in keeping with the Bill of Quantities and deadlines for completion of the projects .

Singh reminded them that the projects are an important part of boosting the economy of the region and improving the lives of people in the communities.