Guyanese flood streets to celebrate Phagwah

PERSONS of all races and religious backgrounds flooded the streets of Guyana, either drenched in water, covered in colourful powder or both, on Tuesday, to celebrate Phaghwah.

The Phagwah festival is a Hindu celebration in Guyana that honours the arrival of spring. It is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm and is one of the most important events in the country’s cultural calendar.

The festival is characterised by the throwing of coloured powder and water, which symbolises the triumph of good over evil.

The Albouystown and Kitty communities are two popular venues for the festival, with thousands of people gathering to participate in the festivities. The streets were decorated with vibrant colours and festive decorations, which added to the already lively atmosphere. The celebration in those communities was a sight to behold and is a testament to the rich cultural heritage of Guyana.

Odessa (only name given), a resident of Kitty, said that this year’s celebrations were better than last year’s.

“I feel good because last year it wasn’t so good and [is] a long time we ain’t come out and get no holiday,” she said.

Odessa noted that people are supporting small businesses and “everything going good with the Phagwah.”

Another Kitty resident, Tiffon McRae, brought his dog to the Phagwah celebrations with his family and friends.

Although this year’s events were interesting, he stated that they have not reverted to the previous celebrations prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Before COVID-19, Phagwah was a “huge thing,” according to him, and the celebrations are now picking up steam again.

Sophia Gibson, a resident of Albouystown, played Phagwah with her family. There was even a blow-up pool in their yard where they could swim.

Despite the COVID-19 restrictions, she stated that they still had fun playing Phagwah the years prior to this one. Nevertheless, this year was much better.

Youths from Eccles who were playing Phagwah on the streets while out with their family and friends said they were having fun.

When compared to the pandemic period, one of the children said this year was a “brighter” experience.