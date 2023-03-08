Road to gender equality is long

-PNCR says

WHILE noting the progress that has been made in reaching gender equality, the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) has noted that there is still a lot of work to be done.

“International Women’s Day (IWD) gives us the opportunity to recognise how far we have come in securing gender equality. It also serves as a reminder that the road to true equality is long, and there is much more work yet to be done. As we celebrate this progress, we must also acknowledge that progress is fragile and that in many parts of the world, and right at home in Guyana, women are fighting for the most basic human rights, including survival against high food prices,” the party said in a statement.

This year, IWD is being celebrated under the United Nations theme, “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality” along with the campaign theme, #EmbraceEquity.

The party said that the women of the National Congress of Women (NCW), are celebrating under the theme, “Cracking the Code – Innovating Food Security through Pot Agriculture” #EmbraceEquity.

“Today, Wednesday, March 8th, 2023, as we celebrate International Women’s Day, the socio-economic development in our country is benefitting no doubt from growing participation of women at all levels.

Over the past decades, women have won legislative reforms that have closed the gender gap in education and employment and have enhanced protections in women’s health and well-being,” the statement said.

It said that reports by several organisations, such as the OECD, ECLAC, and the UN-EGEEW, have shown continuous improvement in Latin America and the Caribbean, where women’s participation in the workforce is among the highest. These and other gains, however, must be constantly guarded.

“The gains have slowed due to COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine war, and the spiralling food prices. This must be of concern to us all. Both government and organisations, such as the National Congress of Women (NCW), must be ready through policies and programmes that are gender responsive to the economic needs brought about by these global and national challenges. We must ensure we do not lose the gains accomplished over the decades.

“The present challenges by our women to put at least one nutritious meal on the table highlight the unfinished Gender Agenda. This situation challenges the government to ensure that families can properly feed and care for their children,” the statement added.

It was noted that according to the FAO 2022 Regional Review Report on Latin America and the Caribbean, ‘Food inflation has continued to rise, reducing the purchasing power of more and more households and putting their food security at risk.’

To this end, the party said that the cost of a healthy diet is more expensive in the Caribbean, while in Guyana and Suriname, it is the highest in the sub-region.

“We have had reports after reports, and they have all shown that the increases fall on the most vulnerable groups in our society, such as our indigenous people, women, and persons living in our rural communities. We are all aware that the effects of unhealthy diets carry great cost to our country socially, economically, and mentally.

This is a cost we cannot afford. With oil receipts, Guyana can readily eradicate hunger, malnutrition, and food insecurity. We must demand no less.”

The party said that the FAO must be applauded for its exemplary efforts in Latin America and the Caribbean to alleviate rural poverty and hunger by recognizing the crucial role of agriculture.

“We in the NCW have committed to promoting ‘Pot Agriculture’ or pot farming among our women during 2023 to empower them to cushion the effects of high food prices and moreover, to alleviate some of the stress faced each day by our women to put a nutritious meal on the table,” it added