Mother, daughters step out of comfort zone to complete BIT skills training

A LINDEN mother and her two daughters, amidst self-doubt and fear of the unknown, were able to complete the Heavy-Duty Equipment Operation (HDEO) programme offered by the Board of Industrial Training (BIT).

The trio recently graduated, and was interviewed by the agency’s public relations department. Their stories were published on BIT’s Facebook page.

Becoming certified as a heavy-duty equipment operator has not only reinforced Leesa Thorne’s career at the agency, but it has also opened the door to many opportunities.

Thorne was one of 131 Lindeners who received certification from BIT on February 24, 2023 at the Lichas Hall.

The mother of six remarked that her decision to learn another useful skill was influenced by the remarks of Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton.

According to her, his advice to individuals to acquire several skills in order to increase their marketability in the country’s labour sector sealed the deal.

With this in mind, she regarded her experience as somewhat difficult but worthwhile, since one must be focused and determined in order to achieve their final goal.

“Being a mother of six, I understand the value of education in today’s culture, and how far it can take you. I would encourage people, including my own children, that there is no age at which they should cease taking advantage of educational opportunities,” Thorne was quoted as saying.

She had the opportunity to acquire training and certification alongside her two daughters, Simone Thorne and Shenieka Thompson.

Simone told BIT officials that she was nervous about the HDEO programme, because it was completely out of her comfort zone. Yet, knowing that her mother and sister would be there to share the experience with her, she does not regret her decision, because it opened her eyes to a new world.

“I am now working as a Customer Service Representative at a call centre, which I truly enjoy, but this programme is where my heart is at now, you know. I truly loved my time at the Board of Industrial Training, and I can’t wait to see how I can put my skills to use,” Simone said.

Simone emphasised the numerous options that are available to those who become certified professionals after finishing any of the programmes.

As a result, she urged people to grasp the advantages of learning technical skills in order to work in the country’s oil-and-gas business.

Shenieka, on the other hand, decided on the HDEO programme after a close friend was accepted in 2021. His experience, she claimed, piqued her interest to the point where she decided to enroll in this intense programme in 2022.

“When I first started this programme last year, I had no idea how I’d manage to attend classes while also working; I surrendered the entire situation to God. It was grueling, challenging, and ultimately rewarding, since now I can celebrate my magnificent feat of being an operator,” Shenieka said.

This achievement, she claimed, is also owed, in part, to the support of her mother and sister, who were able to assist her along the journey when it got incredibly tough to continue.

Shenieka aims to seek work for this job to fine-tune her talents, and to learn new techniques now that she has the requisite skills to operate and control such machinery.

She expressed gratitude to the Board of Industrial Training for providing her with the chance to become a qualified heavy-duty equipment operator at no cost.

“If I can accomplish it, every other individual, either young or elderly, can do it as well. You will have difficult days throughout training, but remember that these abilities will be with you for the rest of your life,” Shenieka stated.

Their adventure at the agency, however, does not finish here, as they intend to return to be trained in areas that will complement their existing skills.