Engineering student adds heavy-duty equipment operator to her list of skills
Dionne Stoll receiving her certificate from Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton (BIT photo)
Dionne Stoll receiving her certificate from Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton (BIT photo)

FOLLOWING the lead of her brother, Dionne Stoll was able to realise her goal of receiving certification in heavy-duty equipment operation through the Board of Industrial Training (BIT).

Stoll was one of several women featured on the BIT Facebook page following their graduation from their respective programmes.

She remarked that this achievement enhances her abilities and expertise as an engineering student at the University of Guyana.

“I am just happy for myself, because this certification here is an additional ability in my field of engineering, and I see it as a method to extend my employment options in the working society,” Stoll said.

It is for this very reason that she encourages people, particularly women, to take advantage of the government’s free hard-skill programme in order to empower themselves and enhance their livelihoods in order to contribute to the growth of the country.

“I witnessed the same amount of ladies as guys taking training in this particular programme, and it brought tears to my eyes, because that indicates how far we, as women, have come to be a part of a male-dominated profession.

I also hope that other ladies will make us proud,” she told BIT’s Public Relations Department.

To that end, Stoll thanked the agency for providing her with the opportunity to enhance her knowledge and abilities in order to help her finish her university studies.

Staff Reporter

