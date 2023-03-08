Newly certified welder plans to open her own business

MEKEDA Richardson’s desire to become certified in Welding and Fabrication has come true, despite her initial apprehension about enrolling at the Board of Industrial Training (BIT).

“I can’t believe I’m one of thousands who received a certification from the Board of Industrial Training and that it only took me scrolling through my Facebook page to locate the agency’s advertisements,” the resident of Linden recently told a BIT’s representative.

She went on to say that after looking through the agency’s Facebook page to see what it had to offer, she decided to take advantage of the free government training programme.

According to the Ministry of Labour’s training unit which has been regularly featuring women graduates on its Facebook page, Richardson noted that this was her finest decision yet because the BIT allowed her to learn numerous techniques and abilities that she can apply in her everyday activities.

She also expressed gratitude to her programme’s instructor for believing in her and offering much-needed assistance in completing the demanding programme.

She said that the programmes offered demonstrates the government’s commitment to providing its citizens with the essential skills and knowledge to enable them to participate effectively in the country’s progress.

Richardson said she intends to open the doors to her own business as soon as she is able to finalise some details.

This step will not only allow her to become her own boss, but it will offer much-needed jobs in the community.

“I believe that starting my own firm would benefit everyone involved,” she said.

She used the opportunity to advise persons to take up the free training opportunities, so that they too can achieve success in life.