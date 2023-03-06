Fire Service saves Werk-en-Rust house from going up in flames

A PROMPT response from the Guyana Fire Service and several of its firefighters saved a Werk-en-Rust building from being destroyed by fire on Saturday.

According to a release from the Guyana Fire Service, firefighters responded to a report of a house on fire around 17:12hrs on Saturday. That building is located at Lot 97 Hadfield Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown.

According to the Fire Service, water tenders and an ambulance from their Central and West Ruimveldt fire stations in Georgetown were sent to the location where the one-storey wooden and concrete structure is located.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze and save the building and its items. None was reportedly harmed.

Based on investigations, it was determined that the fire was caused by a lit gas stove that was left unattended.

The Guyana Fire service advised citizens to be cautious and follow safety measures to prevent fires in the home and to ensure that homes are equipped with fire-prevention and fire-fighting devices such as: smoke detectors and fire extinguishers, and to edify family members on the dangers of fires and the best way to prevent them.