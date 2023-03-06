‘No alcohol or vulgarity’

–GHDS asks public to respect Phagwah

THE Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha (GHDS) is calling on the Guyanese public to celebrate the Hindu festival of colours, Phagwah, without desecrating it with alcohol or any vulgarity.

Phgawah, one of the major celebrations in Guyana, will be observed on Tuesday. Ahead of that holiday, several posters advertising seemingly vulgar events have been in circulation.

The GHDS, however, believes such activities taint the religious observance.

“We have made this appeal yearly for our festivals to be respected and celebrated in the right way, maintaining the love, respect and dignity that go with its observance. Although there is a social and festive component, there should be nothing to taint the festival which is loved and celebrated by all,” the body said in a press release issued on Sunday.

As such, the Dharmic Sabha asked persons to desist from associating Phagwah, or Holi as it is sometimes called, with any event that involves alcohol and vulgarity.

Importantly, the organisation also noted that it already addressed many reports of such events. The release noted that it continues to work with the Guyana Police Force to ask event organisers to desist from associating Phagwah, be it the name or the celebration, with any lewd event.

“We again ask that our festival be respected as it continues to be wonderfully celebrated by all and continues to espouse unity,” the release added.