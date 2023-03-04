Medical students meet Ambassador Majeed

SEVENTEEN Guyanese medical students from the Latin American School of Medicine (ELAM) in Havana, and the two Faculties of the University of Medical Sciences of Havana, the Calixto Garcia, and Victoria Giron Faculties of Medicine, met with Guyana’s Ambassador to Cuba Halim Majeed, and staff members of the Guyana Mission.

The primary purposes of the meeting were to allow students to update the Ambassador on their ongoing studies and to make recommendations for a better study environment in their various schools.

Ambassador Majeed pointed out that the Government of Guyana was investing heavily in its human capital. It was his job to ensure that all students were comfortable, were getting the right amount of academic attention, and were receiving adequate support for success in their studies.

During the exchange with the Ambassador, the students inquired about Care Packages for 2023, a possible increase in student stipend, and being assigned to a hospital in Guyana while on vacation.

Ambassador Majeed expressed his deep satisfaction with student grades and indicated that he would like to meet students more frequently. In this regard, a tentative date, June 1, 2023, has been set for the next meeting.