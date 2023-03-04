48 houses being built in Lethem

SOME 48 houses are under construction in Lethem, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) as part of the Ministry of Housing and Water’s drive to ensure that adequate housing is available to Guyanese across the country.

In an interview with Guyana Chronicle, Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal said President, Dr. Irfaan Ali during an outreach to the region, had affirmed that adequate and affordable housing solutions would soon be accessible to residents.

In keeping with this commitment, Minister Croal said some 600 residents will benefit from the housing initiative in Lethem.

According to Minister Croal, the cost of each house is $3 million, but President Ali and his government have extended a grant of $1 million towards the project. The remaining $2 million will be given through the banks to the people who are prequalified.

As part of the spinoff benefits of the Lethem Housing Programme and in an effort to create employment for the people of the region, Minister Croal said they are utilising materials from within the region, that is, they are buying the clay blocks and timbers for the structures from communities such as St. Ignatius, Shulinab, Kwatamang, Shea and Surama.

He also said that such an initiative is meant to make housing more available and affordable for all Guyanese. Minister Croal is also encouraging more people from the communities in Lethem to supply the blocks that are needed so that they can advance the programme.

He said as more resources become available, the ministry will continue to do much more to enhance the lives of every citizen.

Minister Croal also said that doing what they do for the people motivates him and his government, knowing that they are working for a President who has the people’s interests at heart.

“We are part of a government that wants to see upliftment and betterment for our people and that is what motivates us every day to get the work done,” the minister said.

The houses are being built at the New Culvert City Housing Scheme and the Tabatinga Housing Scheme. Each unit is estimated at 550 square feet and will comprise two bedrooms, a living room, a kitchen and a restroom.