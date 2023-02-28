Guyana moves closer to one-card system for all gov’t, finance services – President Ali

WITH advancements already being made to mainstream the use of technology in health, national security, education, and economic improvement, President, Dr Irfaan Ali has underscored once again his government’s vision to build a technology and data-driven nation and economy which could also see some of Guyana’s tech services exported.

Speaking at the opening of the new Teleperformance location at Middle and Thomas Streets, Georgetown, Dr Ali told the gathering, which included senior officials of the company’s Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) office and members of the diplomatic corps, that the work currently advanced by the tech company comes on the heels of the telecommunications liberalization which was one of the first tasks when his government came to office in 2020.

The vision is to facilitate the growth of the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector, Dr Ali said. This, however, would not be limited to the private sector as even government services will eventually migrate to digital platforms to improve efficiency, transparency and accountability.

In order to grow Guyana’s operations to meet the vision, Dr Ali said the responsiveness of both the public and private sectors is crucial.

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government is building a country and economy based on competition. “Our market must not be confined to Guyana and the region,” the Head of State said, adding that the intention is to create an eco-system that places Guyana into global competitiveness.

All of this, the President continued, is planned for through Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS).

As it relates to benefits to private sector entities in the technology field like Teleperformance, Dr Ali also plugged the Wales Gas-to-Energy project which he said will also help companies to cut their electricity costs by 50 per cent within the next few years.

Technological advancements in the education, business, health, and national security sectors are all supported by the rapid modernization of Guyana’s laws to meet the current and planned development of the country, President Ali said.

The President also told the gathering that Guyana is moving towards a one-card system, the Aadhaar, which has already been implemented in India.

Dr Ali said partnerships have been made with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and international companies to bring the same technology to Guyana so that the one card will be used for all transactions.

The vision to to eventually see the migrating of government, banking, and insurance services to digital platforms which will also see an advancement of a modern governance architecture, Dr Ali added.