President Ali meets officials of Canada-based aerospace, defense solutions company

SENIOR officials of PAL Aerospace, an aerospace and defense solutions company based in Canada, this morning met President, Dr Irfaan Ali and a high level team at State House, Main Street.

According to a post on the President’s official Facebook page, Dr Ali met Messrs. Roger Mombourquette and William Walton from the Canada-based company.

PAL Aerospace’s website notes about the company: “ Our mission at PAL Aerospace is to help clients solve their challenges and meet their needs with innovative, custom aerospace and defense solutions.