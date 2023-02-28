President Ali meets officials of Canada-based aerospace, defense solutions company

“We’ve logged hundreds of thousands of safe, successful flight hours, engineered aircraft into state-of-the-art surveillance systems, delivered highly reliable in-service support and much more to clients around the world, including in Canada, Europe, the United Arab Emirates and the Caribbean.
“We also offer a range of special missions operations including specialized patient transportation, search and rescue support, maritime border enforcement and environmental monitoring.
“With our broad range of services and expertise, we give our clients a single, end-to-end point of accountability for their aerospace solutions.”
On the Guyana side at the talks was Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, and Director of Presidential Affairs, Mrs Marcia Nadir-Sharma.
Meanwhile, Canadian Ambassador to Guyana Mark Berman, and Counsellor and Senior Trade Commissioner at Global Affairs Canada, Mr Jake Thomas were also present.