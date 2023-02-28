News Archives
President Ali meets officials of Canada-based aerospace, defense solutions company
The two sides engaged in conversation this morning (OP photo)
SENIOR officials of PAL Aerospace, an aerospace and defense solutions company based in Canada, this morning met President, Dr Irfaan Ali and a high level team at State House, Main Street.
According to a post on the President’s official Facebook page, Dr Ali met Messrs. Roger Mombourquette and William Walton from the Canada-based company.
PAL Aerospace’s website notes about the company: “Our mission at PAL Aerospace is to help clients solve their challenges and meet their needs with innovative, custom aerospace and defense solutions.

“We’ve logged hundreds of thousands of safe, successful flight hours, engineered aircraft into state-of-the-art surveillance systems, delivered highly reliable in-service support and much more to clients around the world, including in Canada, Europe, the United Arab Emirates and the Caribbean.

“We also offer a range of special missions operations including specialized patient transportation, search and rescue support, maritime border enforcement and environmental monitoring.

“With our broad range of services and expertise, we give our clients a single, end-to-end point of accountability for their aerospace solutions.”

On the Guyana side at the talks was Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, and Director of Presidential Affairs, Mrs Marcia Nadir-Sharma. 

Meanwhile, Canadian Ambassador to Guyana Mark Berman, and Counsellor and Senior Trade Commissioner at Global Affairs Canada, Mr Jake Thomas were also present.

