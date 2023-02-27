Another batch of Lindeners certified

ONE hundred and thirty-one residents of Linden in Region 10 are now certified in six technical disciplines offered by the Ministry of Labour’s Board of Industrial Training (BIT).

This is the second batch of beneficiaries to be certified out of the 584 residents seeking empowerment from the agency in 2022. Out of the batch, 214 residents were certified in late 2022.

The remaining persons are currently undergoing training.

Welding and Fabrication, Heavy-Duty Equipment Operation (HDEO), Electrical Installation, General Building Construction, Commercial Food Preparation, and Garment Construction were among the skills taught to the graduates.

At the graduation ceremony, Michael Turner, a BIT board member, spoke about the Board of Industrial Training’s role and purpose and how it has now meaningfully enriched the graduates’ lives forever.

He urged the graduates to build on the investment by taking advantage of additional educational opportunities provided by the government to contribute to nation-building.

Turner also urged them to fulfil their patriotic duty as Guyanese citizens by contributing in any way they could to help the country reach new heights for future generations.

Saskia Eastman-Onwuzirike, Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Board of Industrial Training, thanked the graduates for successfully completing their respective programmes, despite the challenges they may have faced.

She stated that their perseverance and presence must remain among the pillars required to advance their careers and livelihoods as there are redeeming qualities.

Eastman-Onwuzirike also encouraged them to visit the ministry’s Central Recruitment and Manpower Agency (CRMA) regional office to learn more about regional vacancies.

Meanwhile, Joseph Hamilton, Minister of Labour, praised the graduates for choosing to empower themselves through skills training that can now be used as a stepping stone to further educational opportunities.

This, he said, satisfies the ministry’s agenda of changing lives through vocational and technical training opportunities. It is also consistent with government’s manifesto promise to provide equal access to opportunities such as education, health, and agriculture.

As such, he hopes they will explore ways to improve community development and share their knowledge with others interested in their respective fields.

According to Minister Hamilton, the agency plans to spend $66 million in 2023 to provide its training programmes in the region to maintain the positive change seen by residents over the last two years.

Senior Technical Officer, Leon Greaves; Technical Officer, Tenesha Dennis and other officials were present at the ceremony. (Board of Industrial Training Public Relations Department)