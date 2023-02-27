‘Everyone will benefit from our progress and transformation’ – Minister Todd

– at Region 10 flag-raising ceremony

RESIDENTS of Region 10 have been assured that the PPP/C government remains committed to the development of its citizens.

This is in keeping with its mandate of ensuring that everyone benefits from the transformative initiatives and resources, as the nation continues to experience unprecedented growth.

This was highlighted by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, during his address at the Region 10 flag-raising ceremony to usher in Guyana’s 53rd republic anniversary on Wednesday last.

Reiterating the ‘One Guyana’ initiative, the minister stated that this vision promotes inclusivity all across the length and breadth of Guyana, which is to ensure that everyone is afforded equal opportunities in every sector.

“We always have to understand that our diversity is our strength. We are one people. We are Guyanese and we are a proud nation. We are hard-working, resilient, law-abiding, and trustworthy,” the minister emphasised.

Minister Todd noted that, under the leadership of His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, the people of the mining town can expect to have progressive and transformative programmes that will allow them to have republic anniversary celebrations that will be uplifting.

The minister said the people should elect representatives that have empathy and understand their plight.

“Let us focus on you the citizens, the hardworking people of Region 10. You hold the future in your hands. You will define how we move forward. Every day, you will expect your representatives to go the extra mile to ensure that year after year, you can have celebrations that you are proud of…You are the pillar that drive our sovereignty,” he added.

As government continues to move forward with its people-centred approach, Minister Todd reaffirmed government’s commitment to Lindeners.

“Let us make Linden a Region 10, a city. We can do it together. I will be here with you and we will do it together. We believe in participation. We know that you have to direct us…You have to ensure that you have a government in place with representatives who have the knowledge and skills to drive the process,” he stated.

Importantly, Minister Todd highlighted that everyone should conduct their reflections and analysis to ensure that their elected representatives have their best interests at heart, “Let us enjoy a prosperous, bright, progressive, and beautiful future together. We are all in this together. No one will be left behind.”

Mayor of Linden, Waneka Arrindell, CEO of Guyana Invest, Dr Peter Ramsaroop, Regional Chairman, Deron Adams, and other officials were also in attendance. (DPI)