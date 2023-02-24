Resilient, united ‘feters’ defy rain to light up Georgetown

–as Mashramani costume, float parade returns with widespread participation

By Naomi Parris and Clestine Juan

CLAD in the colours of the Golden Arrowhead, Guyana’s pride and national flag, scores of patrons flocked the streets of Georgetown on Thursday, for the return of the Mashramani parade.

The parade and other Republic Day festivities returned after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, revellers, masquerades, entertainers and other creatives were once again able to showcase their talents under the theme: “Mixing and mashing as one Guyana.”

Despite intermittent rainfall, Guyanese of all ages and from all walks of life were seen flocking the roads ways all in anticipation of seeing the flamboyant costumes and the extravagant floats.

While some sought shelter under umbrellas, others braved the downpour determined that the show must go on.

One such patron was Abiola Dowding, who shared her excitement with the Guyana Chronicle.

“I’m excited, the weather had us a little bit uncertain, but everything looks good and I’m excited,” he said.

Dowding who is also a food vendor, related that while she was out to enjoy the electrifying festivities, she was also hoping to earn a few extra dollars, providing food and beverages to those hungry and thirsty “feters.”

“I’m also excited because I am able to come out and make little more cash, because we need it now and after so long we didn’t have a mash,” she said, adding: “We have a good turn out and everything is looking nice.”

Meanwhile, an elderly woman, Elizabeth (only name given) shared that she has always looked forward for the Mashramani celebrations and the pandemic had dampened her spirits.

“Well, Mash was so boring for the past three years and it’s so nice to have it back. You know nobody could have come out and everybody had to go about their business,” the woman shared.

This year, she had anticipated a grand comeback and was certainly satisfied when she saw the massive crowd of revellers and floats.

“It isn’t bright, you know we have the little showers, but the show must go on,” Elizabeth said.

This publication also caught up with the United States Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch who shared her Mashramani experience with this publication.

“Oh my gosh, the atmosphere is so exciting. People are having the best time, I think after about three years without Mash, it’s more exciting than ever, I see a lot of the children enjoying themselves on the Ferris wheel and the merry go round.”

She added: “I love the music, I love the energy.”

The American ambassador further praised Guyana for its celebration of its people and culture.

“I think that there are so many rich traditions and the culture has so many aspects to it… I think more celebrations of the various peoples of Guyana will need to reoccur. I think Guyana already does a very good job of celebrating Guyana and its different cultures,” Lynch said.

Revellers were dressed in colourful costumes, dazzled in glitters and moving to the sound of Chutney, Calypso, and Soca while showcasing the rich creative arts which is a major part of the celebration of this unique festival.

The Parade started on Main Street and proceeded up Church Street before going along Vlissingen Road to Thomas Lands to the ending point at the National Park for judging.

The costume band and float parade had to perform in front of a panel of judges while being cheered on by the spectators.

The criteria for judging included adherence to category, safety, punctuality, uniformity, use of Guyanese music, fit and finish, craftsmanship, creativity, display, impact and much more.

The judges watched each costume and float closely, especially observing the revellers’ footwork and their aesthetic expression as they went around the park once.

ROAD MARCH CHAMPION TO BE DETERMINED

Much attention was placed on the deliberate use of local music to express the portrayal of the theme for the costume band. The music played also helps to determine the road march winner.

The first float to arrive at the National Park was the Ministry of Culture Youth and Sports led by Minister Charles Ramson with the Golden Arrowhead tightly in his hands. The revellers were guided by the theme: “Celebrating in Unity,” which depicts Guyana’s six ethnic groups, rich culture and our love for sports.

Up next was Region 10 which showcased the heart of Guyana, under the theme: “Mixing and Mashing as one Guyana,” which aimed to depict a variety of visuals.

The costume designer paid homage to their hometown, Linden which is the originator of Mashramani in Guyana.

The float depicted the map of Region 10 as well as the different activities of this region such as logging, tourism, athletics, bauxite, mining and agriculture. Additionally, a core part of the float included a depiction of the six different ethnicities of Guyana.

All of the 21 floats had distinct features and were guided by an overarching theme which, in most cases, showcased the unique features of Guyana.