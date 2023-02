New energy, momentum in India-Guyana bilateral relations

–as VP Jagdeo, India’s VP hold talks on co-operation in agriculture, petroleum, other key sectors

HIGH-LEVEL exchanges between India and Guyana reflect new energy and momentum in bilateral relations, India’s Ministry of External Affairs has said.

Vice-President Bharrat Jagdeo and India’s Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar, during a meeting on Thursday, agreed to continue strengthening bilateral partnerships in various sectors including petroleum and natural gas, agriculture, agro-processing, education, healthcare, capacity building, ICT, renewable energy and climate change.

Jagdeo is in India on an official visit from February 20-25, 2023, at the invitation of the Vice President of India.

He is accompanied by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh.

According to an official press release from India’s Ministry of External Affairs, the two leaders acknowledged the close and cordial relations shared by their two nations, which are based on strong people-to-people ties, economic linkages and commonalities of approach on multilateral issues.

Vice-President Jagdeo also met with External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar and Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar.

He is expected to meet with President of India, Her Excellency, Droupadi Murmu, today, as well as the Ministers of Health and Family Welfare, Chemicals and Fertilisers, Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Housing and Urban Affairs.

He is also attending the World Sustainable Development Summit being organised by The Energy Research Institute (TERI) in New Delhi from February 22-24, 2023.

The visit by Guyana’s Vice-President follows that of President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali back in January as the Chief Guest of the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.