Eight wanted for money-laundering crimes

THE Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) on Tuesday issued wanted bulletins for eight persons, including three women, in relation to money laundering and financial offences.

Those wanted are: Denzel Lawrence Muir, 28, of 194 First Street, Mocha Arcadia, East Bank Demerara; Aubrey Anthony Fraser, 25, of Lot 75 Accabre Drive, Kara Kara, Mackenzie, Linden; Leon Anthony Williams, 28, of Lot 74 Accabre Drive, Kara Kara Housing Scheme; Cassandra Alexandra Mclennan, 26, of Lot 58 Accabre Drive, Kara Kara Housing Scheme; Melicia Adella Williams, 38, of Lot 99 Inner Bagotsville, West Bank Demerara, or Lot 347 Ruimveldt, Georgetown, and Lot 74, Accabra Drive, Kara Kara Housing Scheme; Akeem Elijah Powers, 27, of Lot 918 Victory Valley, Linden and Lot 37 West Watooka Farm Road, Linden; Khadijah Nafeesah Long, 25, of 266 Wisroc Housing Scheme, Linden; and Raul Jomal James, 34, of Lot 98 Accabre Drive, Kara Kara Housing Scheme.

According to the bulletins, the aforementioned persons are wanted for questioning in relation to matters having to do with money laundering and financial crime.

No information about the alleged crimes committed were disclosed.