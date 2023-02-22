News Archives
Trainees complete final welding and fabrication assessment
TEN Region Eight (Potaro/Siparuni) trainees recently completed several community development projects to demonstrate their skills in their final welding and fabrication assessment.

One example is the design and installation of drainage grates at Mahdia Primary School to prevent students, residents, and animals from falling into the drain in the future, the Ministry of Labour’s Board of Industrial Training said on its Facebook page.

The trainees were taught in areas such as sheet metal work, structural steel work, and repair and maintenance of metal products, among others, by Instructor Harley Joseph.

Staff Reporter

