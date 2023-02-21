News Archives
Businessman ‘busted’ with suspected cannabis in backyard
The suspected cannabis that was found buried in the businessman’s backyard (Guyana Police Force photo)
A BUSINESSMAN was arrested on Monday after ranks discovered 2413.9 grams of suspected cannabis buried in the backyard of his premises at Honey Camp Landing, Middle Mazaruni River.

Police, in a press release, said that, acting on information received, ranks went to the business place of the 45-year-old Block 22 Squatting Area, Wismar, Linden resident around 00:30 hours, to conduct a search.

“Whilst there, the police went to an area at the back of the yard which was dug up and they found a five-gallon bucket which contained two bulky parcels.

In the two parcels, the police found seven smaller parcels, all containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis,” the release said.

The businessman was told of the offence and cautioned, but he denied committing any wrongdoing.

He was later escorted to Issano Police Station along with the suspected narcotics which was weighed in his presence and amounted to 2413.9 grams.

The suspected narcotics was sealed and lodged.

The businessman is presently in custody assisting with the ongoing investigation.

