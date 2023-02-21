News Archives
West Ruimveldt man dies in motorcycle accident
Anthony Pierre
A 21-year-old West Ruimveldt resident died early Monday morning, after losing control of his motorcycle, while allegedly speeding down Vlissengen Road in the vicinity of the Botanical Gardens.

Dead is Anthony Pierre of West Ruimveldt Estate Scheme.

Police said in a press release that, around 00:20 hours, the young man was riding motorcycle CK 7223 on Vlissengen Road, heading south, allegedly at a fast rate of speed, when he lost control and collided with a utility pole on the eastern parapet of the road.

He sustained several injuries to his head and about his body.

Emergency Medical Technicians who responded to the incident pronounced Pierre dead at the scene.

The man’s body was later taken to the Memorial Gardens Mortuary to await a post-mortem examination.

Further investigations are in progress, the police said.

