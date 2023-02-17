Guyanese head to Local Government polls on June 12

MINISTER of Local Government and Regional Development Nigel Dharamlall has written to GECOM Chairperson Justice (Ret’d) Claudette Singh, appointing June 12, 2023 as the date for the conduct of Guyana’s next Local Government Elections (LGE).

The date was chosen based on the work plan that was submitted by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to the Minister.

It was last week Tuesday that GECOM approved the work plan for LGE, paving the way for the secretariat to proceed with the implementation of the relevant statutory and administrative activities for the elections in the 80 Local Authority Areas (LAAs) countrywide.

Guyanese have been anticipating the hosting of LGE for some time now. It is at the LGE that Guyanese are given the opportunity to vote for the councillors that will constitute their Local Authority Areas (LAAs). Guyana has 70 Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs), and 10 municipalities, inclusive of Georgetown.

LGE was legally due in 2021, and the funds were budgeted to facilitate this; however, several issues facing GECOM at the time prevented the holding of the elections, including the non-appointment of a Chief Election Officer (CEO).

The LGE could not be held in the absence of a CEO, a position which was later filled by Vishnu Persaud in December 2021.

With the appointment of a CEO, preparation for the conduct of LGE had commenced in 2022, and last October, GECOM Chair Justice Singh wrote Minister Dharamlall, naming March 13 as the earliest date for the holding of LGE. The minister subsequently appointed this date for LGE, with Nomination Day set for December 12, 2022.

This decision was, however, postponed after GECOM ratified a proposal submitted by Persaud for the hosting of another round of “claims and objections” for a new Register of Voters to be produced.

As part of the government’s commitment, some $2.9 billion has been allocated to GECOM for preparatory works to ensure the successful planning and execution of the elections.

The local government system is an essential part of the country’s governance framework. The elections is contested by political parties, voluntary groups, and individuals who are desirous of winning seats on the councils of the NDC and municipalities.