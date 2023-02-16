Regional collaboration necessary for energy security

– Foreign Secretary says

GIVEN the current economic climate and the issues faced by the region, Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud has reiterated the importance of regional collaboration in tackling these issues.

During a panel discussion at the International Energy Conference and Expo at the Marriott Hotel on Tuesday, he highlighted that at this stage Guyana is in the phase of implementing concrete, strategic efforts to foster regional collaboration.

“The bustling, in terms of activity, to forge, and the commitment and hype of activities to develop and deepen that type of collaboration and cooperation, it means that we are no longer just talking about it, but we are looking at specific action,” Persaud said.

He added that a key partner for collaboration is the private sector, and this is one that the government is looking to take advantage of.

“It is an exciting time, and we are already seeing results. But we need to identify the strengths that we all possess, and how it is that we can have a synergistic, rather than a competitive relationship, how we can merge that strength and become a competitive force globally.

“If we’re able to collaboratively address energy security, we would also be able to deal with some of the burning issues,” the Foreign Secretary said.

Persaud also mentioned that the cost of energy has posed a challenge to the prosperity of Guyana’s agro-industry, hindering its elevation to more large-scale production measures.

The revolutionising of the energy sector could make it easier to ramp up production, bringing the country and the region up to date with international levels, and making it easier to achieve food security.

Persaud said too that he hopes that these forums can spur conversations that can provide the platform for not only additional implementation, but also a dedicated and concerted policy focus.

He emphasised the need for healthy competition and made an appeal for stakeholders to work together.

“It is crucial that we focus first and foremost on the opportunities that are there for the country so that we can advance,” the Foreign Secretary said.

Persaud related that the country is looking to develop local industries outside of the oil and gas sector, to extend the economic reach beyond regional borders. (DPI)