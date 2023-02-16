Devcon Construction and Industrial Supplies and Services sponsor boots for Victoria Kings youth teams

Victoria Kings Football Club received a quantity of football sneakers from Devcon Construction and Industrial Supplies and Services on Monday at the firm’s head office, located at 21 Robb and Albert Streets, Georgetown.

The firm’s Managing Director, Nolan Lancaster, reassured the executives of the club about his company’s commitment to Victoria Kings Football Club particularly the youth department where his passion lies.

The boots received yesterday will be used by the club’s junior players who are preparing for the GFF Namlico Under-17 tournament and the U-13, 15, and U-20 competitions as slated in the Guyana Football Federation Calendar of Activities for 2023.

Mr. Lancaster, who started following the club in his teens, once said, “My first experience with the Kings was at my hometown ground in BV where I saw them play a brand of football comparable with what we see on TV”

The construction firm has been the largest sponsor for VKFC since coming on board seven years ago. Over the years the organisation have contributed significantly to the club’s Elite Team which plays in GFF Elite League, the top tier of Guyana’s senior men’s football. Victoria Kings received its first Elite League Kit in 2017 from Devcon Construction and Industrial Supplies and Services. A complete Joma Brand Kit was sponsored.

The firm has demonstrated its willingness to support the club in different areas over the years despite the club having finished in the bottom half of the last two senior leagues.

The Management and players wish to thank Mr. Lancaster for his commitment and support to the club as we strive to return as the number one team in Guyana.