Sears 20/20 vision centre partners with Victoria Kings
Secretary/Media Relations Officer of Victoria Kings Football Club - Calvin Marks displaying the goal-keeping gloves and one of the footballs with Melissa and Nadira of Sears 2020 Vision Centre
Sears 20/20 vision cars has come on board with the Victoria Kings football club of the East Coast of Demerara.

The team is in preparation mode for the Guyana Football Federation (GFF)/ Namilco nationwide Under-17 tournament set to begin shortly.

The company donated a quantity of footballs and two pairs of goal-keeping gloves earlier this week to Secretary/Media Relations Officer of Victoria Kings Football Club, Calvin Marks.

Melissa of Sears 20/20 Vision Centre donated two goal-keeping gloves to Victoria Kings Football Club for its youth programme.

According to Marks, the gesture is a welcome one that holds great value for the side especially at this critical juncture when the team is in its final phase of preparation.

He thanked Sears 20/20 vision centre for recognizing the talent pool on the East Coast and more specifically the Victoria Kings.

Sears 20/20 vision centre is located at 101 Regent and Cummings Streets, Georgetown.

